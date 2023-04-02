Metro Roundup: Mt Laurel Spring Festival celebrates 23rd year

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle The Mt Laurel Spring Festival.

The annual Mt Laurel Spring Festival will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include dining, shopping and entertainment.

Visitors can shop at the many artisan and farmer pop-up booths. Tiffany Bittner of ARC Realty, one of the sponsors of the event, said visitors can expect local businesses offering women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, candles, art, woodworking and more.

“[There will be] more than 200 vendors selling all sorts of wonderful products,” she said. “We stress local, handmade items that make for one-of-a-kind creations.”

At nearby Olmsted Park, there will be a dedicated area for children. Various kid-friendly rides will be available, as well as face painting.

One of the largest draws for the festival is the abundance of food trucks. Bittner said a few of the confirmed food trucks include Nawlins Po Boys, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Urban Pops, Southern Waffles & Coffee, Croix and Street Vegan. The Bryson Square Stage will host live entertainment.

ARC Realty has joined with EBSCO and the Town of Mt Laurel to sponsor the festival the past five years.

“It's our commitment to give back to the community and support the community through wonderful events that help to bring folks together,”Bittner said.

For more information on the Mt Laurel Spring Festival, visit mtlaurel.com/blog/mt-laurel-spring-festival-2023.