Metro Roundup: Homewood sees slight increase in population

The city of Homewood saw a roughly 5% increase in population from 2010 to 2020, according to recently released census data.

The city’s population increased from 25,167 in 2010 to 26,414 in 2020, according to the data, an almost 5% increase.

Here’s how that compares to other cities in the area:

Chelsea: 14,982

Trussville: 26,123

Mountain Brook: 22,461

Hoover: 92,606

Birmingham: 200,733

Vestavia Hills: 39,102

In terms of demographics, the city is 54% female, and about 59% of the city’s residents are between the ages of 18 and 65. The city is 79% white, 14% Black, 5.5% Hispanic and 3.5% Asian.

The median value of owner-occupied housing is $347,600, with an ownership rate of 63%. The median household income is $84,157, with a poverty rate of 7.6%.