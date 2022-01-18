Metro Roundup: Homewood mayor gives state-of-the-city address

× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky gives his State of the City speech on Jan. 18 at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at The Club in Birmingham.

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky gave his second state-of-the-city address at the Jan. 18 Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon, updating members on the progress the city made in 2021 as well as developments coming in 2022.

McClusky announced a citizen portal that allows Homewood residents to report power outages, potholes, sewage and water issues, and traffic concerns to the City. He also announced that the police and fire departments have completed 90% of the KultureCity sensory training program. McClusky also touched on the Homewood Police Department’s use-of-force policy, the launch of the city’s new stormwater management plan that is now available on the city’s website and a stormwater management master plan that will begin next month.

The master plan will start a citywide study and implementation plan for Homewood’s storm sewers, he said.

“These projects are not accomplished by a single person,” McClusky said. “We need guidance and a sense of community to help us persevere.”

McClusky also gave chamber members a citywide financial report as well as individual reports on Homewood’s police and fire departments.

The mayor reported a 16% increase in sales tax revenues compared to fiscal 2020, an 8% increase in property tax revenue, a 28% increase in lodging tax revenue, a 38% increase in building permit revenue, a 30% increase in library revenue and a 99% increase in parks and recreation revenue.

The city’s general fund budget for 2022 is more than $58 million, with a $7 million capital budget, McClusky said.

The crime rate in Homewood is down over 17% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 and 30% compared to 2015, he said.

In 2021, the Homewood Fire Department implemented a new fitness training regiment, completed 34 hours of training among 75 firefighters, updated its training facility on Snow Drive and recruited 14 firefighters.

The Fire Department also will receive a new fire truck in 2022 to replace Ladder 6, which has been in service since 1996, he said.

The mayor said the department is expecting an evaluation by the Insurance Services Office. ISO fire ratings are conducted by the office every three years, with the department receiving the highest rating in 2019, McClusky said.

The Homewood Public Library was hit hard by the pandemic for the second year in a row, with the library not reverting to pre-pandemic hours with a full staff until July 2021, the mayor said.

“Even with those constraints, the library remained a vital part of the community and continued to provide excellent service to our residents,” McClusky said.

He said library statistics for 2020, which weren’t released until 2021, showed the library ranked No. 1 in the state for circulation for a library its size.

McClusky applauded the efforts of Homewood City Schools Superintendent Justin Hefner and the school board for making difficult decisions.

“I believe Homewood City Schools is in great hands and look forward to seeing success for years to come,” McClusky said.

“I can’t think of anything better to say than to say thank you,” he said. “Thank you to Homewood, thank you to our citizens, thank you to our businesses, our city employees and city counselors.”