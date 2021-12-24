Metro Roundup: Homewood City Council agrees to opioid settlement

× Expand Homewood City Hall in Homewood, Alabama

The Homewood City Council on Dec. 20 approved a resolution accepting the state of Alabama’s settlement agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals for $51,000.

The settlement was agreed upon by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, and municipalities which agree on the settlement terms receive a particular amount of money based on a formula based on how much they’ve been affected by the opioid epidemic.

The Homewood City Council also approved a roughly $250,000 three-year contract with Thrive Outdoor to perform mowing and landscaping services for state rights of way in the city. The annual cost to the city will be about $83,000.

In other business, the council: