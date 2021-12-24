Metro Roundup: Homewood City Council agrees to opioid settlement

×
Homewood City Hall in Homewood, Alabama
The Homewood City Council on Dec. 20 approved a resolution accepting the state of Alabama’s settlement agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals for $51,000.
The settlement was agreed upon by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, and municipalities which agree on the settlement terms receive a particular amount of money based on a formula based on how much they’ve been affected by the opioid epidemic.
The Homewood City Council also approved a roughly $250,000 three-year contract with Thrive Outdoor to perform mowing and landscaping services for state rights of way in the city. The annual cost to the city will be about $83,000.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a fence setback variance at 3101 Roxbury Road
- Approved a sign variance at 1811 29th Ave. S.
- Set a bid opening date of Jan. 10 for Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a contract for two stormwater pipe rehabilitation projects at LaPrado Place and Parkridge Drive
- Sent requests for amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance regarding fence and sign regulations to the Planning Commission
- Approved contracts for voiceover internet and phone services
- Set a public hearing for Jan. 10 for consideration of three sign variances at 1724 27th Court S.
- Set new meeting dates in January due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Council meetings will be Jan. 10 and 31, and committees will meet Jan. 3 and 24.