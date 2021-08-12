Metro Roundup: Hold the Fort 5K returns to Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blanket Fort Hope Runners take part in a previous Hold the Fort 5K and 10K.

Blanket Fort Hope, a nonprofit based in Shelby County, will host its annual Hold the Fort 5K and 10K at Oak Mountain State Park Saturday, Sept. 18.

All events will begin at 8 a.m.

The races benefit Blanket Fort Hope, a 501(c) 3 dedicated to restoring child survivors of human trafficking. This year’s proceeds will be dedicated to raising $1.5 million to construct Blanket Fort Hope's restorative therapeutic housing center and ensure ongoing operations in training, development and advocacy in the community.

There will be 14 award categories, refreshments and free park access. The top 10K male and female will win $250 cash prizes.

Registration costs $30 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K . The deadline to register is Sept. 18. A 1-mile warrior walk option is available for $25.

The race is COVID-19 compliant. For more information or to volunteer or register, visit holdthefortraces.com.