Metro Roundup: First Touch-a-Truck event at The Summit

The Summit will host its first Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Touch a Truck is a family-friendly event that offers children a hands-on opportunity to explore trucks of all types and meet the people who protect and serve the community. This event will take place just outside of the AMC Theatre in the parking lot.

Touch-A-Truck at The Summit will include caricatures, face painting, lawn games and music.

From fire trucks to police cruisers, to even a helicopter, adults and kids can explore and climb their way through a kaleidoscope of vehicles. The vehicles have been made possible courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Brook Police Department, Birmingham Police Department, Craneworks and the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Touch-A-Truck, please visit thesummitbirmingham.com/event/touch-a-truck-the-perfect-kickoff-to-fathers-day-weekend/ or call The Summit guest service office at 205-967-0111.