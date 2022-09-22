Metro Roundup: Fiesta Bham 2022 set for Saturday, Sept. 24

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A woman takes part in the cultural display for Peru at Fiesta 2018 in Linn Park.

Fiesta Bham, a celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, is celebrating its 20th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 8 p.m. at Linn Park in downtown Birmingham.

This year's theme is ¡Somos Familia! (Feels Like Family!) Since 2003, the annual event has celebrated and educated thousands of attendees across the Southeast about Alabama's growing Hispanic community through art, music, dance, food and culture.

Hispanic entertainers and artists performing this year include Los Norteños de Ojinaga, Adolescentes Orquesta and Los Nuevos Relampagos. Fiesta 2022 attendees also can partake of authentic Hispanic and Latin cuisine from Alabama-based food vendors.

This year, Fiesta is bringing back a favorite component, Lucha Libre, which will feature the Blue Demon from Mexico, Iguana hailing from Guatemala, and other famous Mexican professional wrestling acts.

Proceeds from Fiesta Bham 2022 will support scholarships for Hispanic students in Alabama communities. In the last 19 years, Fiesta has awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships to deserving Hispanic students through the Arte Latino Scholarship and the Logros Latino Scholarships. Another $20,000 in scholarships are being awarded this year to celebrate the event's 20th anniversary, bringing the total scholarships to more than $110,000.

“Fiesta Bham is excited to be celebrating our 20th year spotlighting Latino culture,” said Rebecca Garner, co-president of this year's festival. “Latino people are proud of their countries and our diverse communities, which are unique and rich in culture, and sharing our customs and traditions is both educational and fun for attendees.”

Attendees of Fiesta Bham 2022 can journey through more than 20 represented cultures from Hispanic countries through music, dance, performing arts, children’s activities, cultural education, nonprofit and health-related resources.

Attendees can visit different sponsored “villages” including a family village, cultural village, community village, health and wellness village, and also see performances from a variety of musical acts.

“Guests will have the opportunity to receive free health services, including free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as free HPV vaccinations,” said Dulce Rivera, another co-president of the event.

Tickets to Fiesta Bham 2022 are $12 online and $15 at the gate. Children ages 12 and younger get in free. Event attendees are urged to buy tickets before the event at fiestabham.com.