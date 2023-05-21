Metro Roundup: Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument dedication planned for Memorial Day

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Fallen Warriors Monument at Trussville Veterans Memorial in Civitan Park.

The dedication ceremony for the Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument is planned for Memorial Day, May 29, in Trussville.

It will begin at 2 p.m. The monument, located in Trussville Veterans Park on Parkway Drive, will include all the 226 Alabama service members that have died since 9/11 during the Global War on Terror.

According to the Alabama Fallen Warriors Project, 115 service members have been killed in action and 111 died a non-hostile death.

Construction on the monument began in August 2022 after supply chain issues and plan revisions postponed the project from an initial completion goal of Memorial Day 2022. The project was first approved in November 2021, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held a month later.

The monument initially was slated to go in Veterans Park in Hoover, but the Alabama Fallen Warriors organization ran into a roadblock when people who set the original guidelines for the park noted the proposed monument didn't meet those guidelines and objected to it.

For more information, visit alabamafallenwarriorsproject.org.