Metro Roundup: Exceptional Foundation to host new kickoff event

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader 200309ChiliCookoff_IS-20 Servings of chili at the Epic Insurance Brokers tent are topped with corn chips during the Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in March 2020 at Brookwood Village.

For the past 16 years, supporters of the Exceptional Foundation have marked the first Saturday in March in their calendars for the annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off.

This year, because of the pandemic, event organizers were advised to hold off on the event for a couple of months. The cook-off will be May 1 this year, but the Exceptional Foundation is introducing a new event this year for March 6: The Chili KICK-Off.

“We view the chili cook-off as kicking off the spring season, as people get outdoors and stuff like that, so we wanted to still hold on to that first Saturday in March,” said Robbie Lee, the public relations director for the Exceptional Foundation. “After some discussions with local breweries, we figured that was a natural partnership to make.”

The Chili KICK-Off will have food, beer and music. It will feature three bands: The Wooks, The Schmohawks, and Will Cash and Matthew Carroll.

“It’s going to be a low-key affair. The main thing is that proceeds will benefit the Exceptional Foundation, the programs we run and the participants we serve,” Lee said.

The Exceptional Foundation is a nonprofit organization in Homewood serving individuals with special needs from the greater Birmingham area. Proceeds from the KICK-Off and Cook-Off go to many different things, such as buying board games, putting gasoline in the vans for field trips or stocking the pantry with snacks, Lee said.

“Every dollar counts, and everything definitely makes a huge difference in the life of a child or an adult with an intellectual disability,” Lee said.

Visit exceptionalfoundation.org/chili for more information.