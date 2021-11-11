Metro Roundup: English Village kicks off the season with Holiday Poker Run Nov. 11

× Expand Staff photo

The merchants of English Village will help kick off the holiday season in Mountain Brook with their annual Holiday Open House — featuring the Holiday Poker Run — this Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., according to a news release from the organizers

Attendees at the Holiday Poker Run draw one card from each participating merchant. The person with the best hand at the end of the night will be announced at the final destination, Tonya Jones SalonSpa, and will receive a gift basket with items from each merchant.

The open house is a good way to do some of your holiday shopping while enjoying discounts, special events, spirits and treats, according to the organizers.

The English Village merchants will host a second holiday open house, called the English Village Sip & Stroll, on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more details regarding the Holiday Poker run and the Sip & Stroll, go to mtnbrookchamber.org

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

The Crestline Village Holiday Open House will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18. Participating merchants will offer discounts and special activities, and carolers from The Exceptional Foundation will stroll around the village from 2 to 4 pm.

The Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House will take place Thursday, Dec. 2. Many retailers in the village and Lane Parke will decorate their stores and offer samples, snacks, beverages, trunk shows, sale items or other promotions. Some stores will extend their hours.

The Pants Store in Crestline Village will also host an open house Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m., according to the chamber.

Lane Parke will host “Mistletoe and Mimosas” on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event “will be a sip and stroll with festive mimosas and a hot chocolate bar,” said April Godsey of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisers.

The annual Mountain Brook Holiday Parade returns to Mountain Brook Village on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. The parade, which typically draws about 2,500 spectators, features marching bands, choral groups, dance teams, scout troops and city vehicles. “Santa Claus is always the grand finale coming in on a fire truck,” said Molly Wallace, the chamber's project manager.

For more details and updates regarding all of these events, go to mtnbrookchamber.org.