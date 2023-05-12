Metro Roundup: Chelsea QB club asks city to help purchase video board

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester

The Chelsea Quarterback Club made a presentation to the Chelsea City Council on May 2 on the benefits of installing a video board at the Chelsea High School football field.

Mike Brooks, president of the club, noted that eight of the 10 teams Chelsea plays in class 7A all have video boards, and the ninth team is currently having one installed.

Brooks said the video board would bring Chelsea up to par with their competition. The company, Daktronics, is used in 80% of high schools and professional venues.

“It would also be a revenue generator,” Brooks said. “It would give us a lot of opportunities to run commercials, serve as a digital billboard to rotate ads, and could be used for multiple sports. On average nationwide, clients see $50,000 annual revenue, and in the Southeast, it’s closer to $80,000.”

Another benefit, Brooks shared, is that it comes with a classroom curriculum that teaches students to run the board, produce and run commercials, and more, and could be used by the broadcast class.

Brooks said the board could be used for things outside of athletics, including graduation, movie nights, music concerts, corporate events and more.

The total project cost would be $418,789. The quarterback club would pay $100,000 and is requesting $318,789 from the city.

During the council meeting, proclamations were made declaring May 2023 Lupus Awareness Month and Mental Health Month in the city.

The council approved an Alcoholic Beverage Control Board license for Saisaki SteakHouse and Sushi Bar. The new restaurant will move into the former Habanero’s location across from Walmart.

Also approved was an authorization to accept a quote from Central Alabama Asphalt to make improvements to the Shelby County 47 entrance to the Chelsea Community Center, where the concrete island will be removed.

Beginning May 8, there will be railroad crossings closings for repairs at Shelby County 433 and Shelby County 51. Both spots will be closed for a portion of the day.

Upcoming Dates

The Splash Pad at Melrose Park is now open through October.

May 15: Municipal Court

May 16: City Council meeting, 6 p.m.

May 22: Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m.

May 29: City Hall closed for Memorial Day

June 2 and 16: City Council meetings, 6 p.m.

July 1: Big Kaboom