Metro Roundup: Botanical Gardens reopens, takes wedding reservations

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A family of four looks at the array of roses in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden on June 29 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Birmingham, many brides and grooms in the area have had to postpone their weddings or get married without many of their loved ones present. It seemed as if those were the only options — until recently.

After a three-month closure, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens reopened to the public June 15. The popular event space also announced June 1 that it would begin offering wedding reservations for the coming year. Engaged couples looking to have their wedding at the gardens in the next year can now reserve dates between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 31, 2021.

The gardens provide a beautiful backdrop for family gatherings, meetings, fundraisers and more, but weddings make up a large portion of reservations at the facility, according to Stanley Robinson, public relations coordinator for the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board.

Brides in Birmingham and beyond have been eager to book their wedding dates at the Botanical Gardens, said Cheryl Henderson, administrative assistant to the director of the gardens. Saturdays have been filling up quickly in addition to bookings for other types of events.

However, there are new health and safety guidelines engaged couples must follow while planning their big day. Typically, engaged couples have been able to walk in and make reservations without calling ahead. Now they must make an appointment.

The event staff also advise anyone wishing to hold events at the gardens to ensure that people sitting at the same tables are family, Henderson said.

The Botanical Gardens can only operate at 50% capacity, she said. Even at popular outdoor spaces such as the Japanese Garden and Dunn Formal Rose Garden, visitors must practice social distancing.

About half of weddings at the Botanical Gardens take place outside, Henderson said. But while many people may think it’s safer to be in these outdoor spaces during the pandemic, precautions must still be taken to ensure all guests’ safety. Couples must also have a backup plan for bad weather and book a room for the reception in an indoor space where more social distancing is required.

Closing the facilities to visitors back in March was a difficult decision made by the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board and city leaders, Robinson said.

“People were very understanding as to why we were closed and had the safety of the public in mind,” he said. Since reopening, most visitors have come in wearing masks and abided by social distancing guidelines very well.

Upon entering the gardens, visitors are met by a sign telling them that they may only use the gate at the main entrance. Different buildings and rooms each have maximum occupancies and hours, which are provided on the Birmingham Botanical Gardens website.

“We have had our gates closed since March 16, so we are excited to again welcome happy faces walking through our doors,” said Virgil Mathews, director of the gardens, in a June 1 news release. “So many of the plants are in full bloom, and our visitors are going to have many pleasant surprises.”

The gardens attract more than 350,000 guests annually, Robinson said. The staff at the facility put in a lot of time and effort into ensuring that the gardens would be safe for visitors to return.

“When we initially closed, we took the opportunity to clean the facility and get the staff accustomed to the new guidelines,” he said.

After prepping the staff for the new operations, it was a relief to finally open up and see people admiring the gardens again, he said.

To reserve a space for a special event, call the Birmingham Botanical Gardens at 205-414-3900 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.