Metro Roundup: Shelby County Sheriff's Office stresses partnerships

× Expand Shelby County Jail Commander Russell Bedsole speaks to The Shelby County Chamber during a chamber luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Both organizations seek to partner with residents, business owners and civic organizations, jail commander Russell Bedsole said.

“Your sheriff and all the employees in the sheriff’s office believe that only through partnerships can we be professional.” Bedsole said. “The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office do not simply see the words as words on a page, but our professionals live this out every single day.”

Shelby County has 139 deputies patrolling the streets, 71 jail deputies and 19 support staff who work to give residents real, high-quality public service, Bedsole said.

None of them could do their jobs without a good team and the partnerships of the men and women in the chamber, he said, quoting American businessman Andrew Scholz: “When you’re surrounded by people who share a passionate commitment around a common purpose, anything is possible.”

Bedsole also shared some of the Sheriff's Office's accomplishments since John Samaniego became sheriff.

Since Samaniego's election, the Sheriff’s office became the first office in the state to become accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. He implemented crisis intervention training, a weeklong class to help deputies deal with people in a mental health crisis, for all patrol deputies and jail deputies.

Within the jail, the staff earned a perfect score in their first attempt to receive accreditation, and then another perfect score this year. They created a critical care team which includes Bedsole, his lead classification officer, the nurse supervisor and a mental health representative, with the goal to assemble the best mental and medical health care possible for the inmates experiencing the most issues.

The jail implemented an electronic medical records system to maintain continuity of care for everyone in the facility, Bedsole said. Their doctor can now pull up records and offer treatment from anywhere outside the office.

On patrol in the streets, the deputies have responded to over 564,000 calls in Samaniego’s time as sheriff. He revived the aviation unit, which has helped with the Colonial gas pipeline explosion, tornado damage assessment, hazardous materials from a railroad accident, wildfire damage assessment, search warrant assistance, missing person searches and traffic flow.

Also, Bedsole said creation of a community outreach unit has taken community policing to a whole new level.

“Constant engagement in person and by social media has strengthened the bonds with the citizens like no other time in our history,” he said.

Bedsole spoke to the chamber in place of Samaniego, who was not able to attend.