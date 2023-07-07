Metro Roundup: Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum names new executive director

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barber Motosports Park Brian Case is the new executive director of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum has announced Brian Case as the executive director of the Birmingham-based nonprofit.

Case joined Barber Companies in 2019 and established the Barber Advanced Design Center in 2021. He served as the Barber Advanced Design Center's director until his appointment to executive director of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in June.

Before joining Barber, Case co-founded Motus Motorcycles in 2008 and served as design director and managing board member until 2018. Motus Motorcycles produced the MST and MSTR sport-touring motorcycles.

"Having designed motorcycles myself, the collection at Barber has been a great source of inspiration over the last 18 years," Case said in a press release. "George Barber's vision and the museum's mission resonate with my lifelong passion for motorsports. This is why I am so honored to lead the team at Barber and expand its reach for future generations."

While continuing the museum's mission, Case will further the institution's impact with a focus on the future of design.

Founder George Barber said in a news release he excited to welcome Case as executive director of this important collection.

"I'm particularly pleased with his work in the Barber Advanced Design Center," Barber said. "His creativity, drive and passion for motorsports make him the perfect person to bring the team together and lead us into the future."

Since its establishment, the Barber Advanced Design Center has led the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum into the future, the museum said. This high-tech workspace for industrial design exploration includes laser scanning and 3D printing machines, a multimedia hub allowing designers worldwide to collaborate, and a view of the Barber Motorsports Park race track.