Metro Roundup: Alabama Wildlife Center to hold holiday events

The Alabama Wildlife Center will host two holiday events the next two weekends at its building at 100 Terrace Drive in Oak Mountain State Park.

Wes Frazer will be taking photos that will feature Santa and a glove-trained raptor this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. Snacks will be provided, and gifts for bird patients are encouraged.

The holiday wish list for the center includes: dish detergent, laundry detergent, bleach, Lysol, toilet paper, paper towels, newspaper, paper grocery bags, moving boxes and gift cards to Lowe's, Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart and Rodent Pro.

The Alabama Wildlife Center's annual Community Craft and Bake Sale will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations of craft items, artwork, baked goods, candies and other items are needed and appreciated. All items should be labeled and priced, and baked goods must be individually wrapped prior to delivery. All items should be delivered to the Alabama Wildlife Center no later than Friday, Dec. 16, or people may bring them to the center by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Volunteer help is needed before, during and after the event.

For questions, call or text Chris Sykes at 205-613-7979 or email csykes@alabamawildlifecenter.org. For more information, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org.

Submitted by the Alabama Wildlife Center