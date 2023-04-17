Metro Roundup: Alabama Horse Council to host annual trail ride

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Horse Council

The Alabama Horse Council is hosting its annual trail ride at Faye Whittemore Farms April 21-23.

Riders will experience 35 miles of easy to moderately challenging trails that include shaded forests, rushing waterfalls, outcroppings of bluffs and creek crossings. Come for the day ($20 donation) or stay for the weekend ($40 donation), which includes dinner and entertainment Saturday night. Contact Nick Whittemore at 205-522-4137 to reserve campsites and stalls.

Many activities are planned for the three-day event, including horsemanship clinics by Elevate Horsemanship's Taylor McIntosh and Jamie Gilt, trail obstacles practice with Tricia Harbin Pierce with the Alabama Obstacle Challenge Series, equine massages by Elevated Equine Services, painting with your horse, and auction items from sponsors, including Pepsi Rock the South tickets.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the first 25 riders Friday and Saturday morning, along with a taco bar Saturday night.

The public is invited to come for the live music for a $5 donation per person.