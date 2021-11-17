Metro Roundup: Homewood council sells portions of roads to developer

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Retail spaces at the Valley Mall on 28th Avenue South in Homewood.

The Homewood City Council on Nov. 8 voted to sell two portions of public streets to Mike Mouron, whose company owns the Valley Hotel, several 18th Street businesses and now Valley Mall.

Mouron purchased a portion of an unnamed alley between 1722 28th Ave. S. and 1715 27th Court South for roughly $35,000 and a portion of 27th Terrace South for $154,000.

The unnamed alley will be used for parking at the redeveloped property where Valley Mall now sits. Mouron plans to turn that space into a new Italian restaurant, Luca, along with another unnamed business. Mouron also said he would grant an easement on that property to The Dance Foundation so the foundation can have access to the back of its building.

At 27th Terrace South, Mouron is also looking to add parking, but discussion ensued about city access to the property for a future project. The council wanted to make sure Mouron would continue to allow the road to be used for vehicular traffic, which is mostly accessed by Rosedale residents, and he said he would.

Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress noted a study for Central Avenue that would see parts of that road used to connect Central Park and Spring Park in Rosedale. The city still owns the right of way that is needed, City Attorney Mike Kendrick said. Mouron’s parking would not keep the city from creating pedestrian access connecting the parks, which Andress said would go along Griffin Creek.

Also at Griffin Creek, the council authorized a contract with Kimley Horn to create a stormwater master plan for the area. The $331,900 of federal funds will pay for a plan that will focus on the Griffin Creek area, which includes the area between Valley Road and Green Springs Highway, where most stormwater-related complaints originate.

The study will take inventory of existing structures and will include the creation of an online dashboard so the city can monitor its stormwater infrastructure, City Engineer Cale Smith previously said. It will also include a maintenance plan for the Public Works Department, along with recommended updates to the city’s stormwater ordinance.

The City Council also voted unanimously to pass new landscaping and tree requirements. Work on the project began several years ago in an effort to improve greenery around Homewood, and the major changes brought about by the requirements were the acceptable replacement trees when trees are removed.

Landscaping and tree requirements often come up in zoning issues, the council noted at the meeting, and commissions, councils and residents have worked together for several years to try and make sure the city protects its green space.

In other news, the council: