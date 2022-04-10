Metro Roundup: New energy-saving smart homes built in Titusville

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter Crews install modular housing in North Titusville as part of the Smart Neighborhood Builder Program from Alabama Power.

The North Titusville neighborhood has some new energy-efficient, single-family smart homes thanks to a partnership between Alabama Power and Navigate Affordable Housing Partners.

It’s the first project in Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood Builder Program to use modular housing for rapid construction and cost savings, according to Alabama News Center.

It’s also the program’s first project to support “urban redevelopment,” Tony Smoke, Alabama Power’s senior vice president of marketing and economic development, told the outlet.

Drake Construction began installing the homes — manufactured by Franklin Homes — in mid-February across the street from Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

The project has three 1,500-square-foot homes with three bedrooms and two baths; each dwelling includes a smart home package from Chorus SmartSecure.

The homes will be owned by Navigate and rented to middle-income tenants.

Ebony Hall, Navigate marketing director, told WBRC-TV the homes will be available on a lease-to-own basis.

She said the modular homes are built to the same standards as “stick-built” homes.

For more information about the development, go to liveon1st.com.

For more about the Smart Neighborhood Builder Program, go to apcsmartneighborhood.com.