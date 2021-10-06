Metro Roundup: 2 Birmingham City Council incumbents defeated in runoff

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers

Two incumbents on the Birmingham City Council, William Parker and John Hilliard, lost their bids for reelection in the municipal runoff election held Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to unofficial results.

Parker, who represents District 4 and currently serves as City Council president, has served on the council since 2013. He was defeated by J.T. Moore, a Woodlawn resident, community activist and political newcomer. Moore received about 58% of the vote and Parker about 41%.

Hilliard, who represents District 9 and was elected to the council in 2017, was beaten by LaTonya Tate. She won about 52% of the vote, while Hilliard received about 48% of the vote.

Tate lives in North Birmingham, worked for about 15 years in the health care industry and serves as CEO and executive director for the Alabama Justice Initiative.

There were also two school board races decided on Tuesday.

In District 1, incumbent Douglas Ragland was trailing challenger Sherman Collins Jr. by a tiny margin of 9 votes.

In District 9, Jason Meadows defeated Le’Darius Hilliard. Meadows got 72% of the votes, and Hilliard got 28%.

To see the complete results from the Birmingham city clerk, click here.