Metro Roundup: Transit authority adding two new electric buses to fleet

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority One of two new 35-foot battery electric buses recently purchased by the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority using federal funds.

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is adding two new electric buses into its fleet.

“We are excited to introduce the first of what may be more electric vehicles to be added to our fleet in the future,” BJCTA CEO Frank Martin said. “These buses are better for the environment and more efficient.”

The BJCTA expects to have the electric buses on routes before the fall of 2021.

To purchase the two 35-foot battery electric buses, the BJCTA used a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration for which the authority applied in 2018. The funds also paid for specialized training, a dual depot charger and charging infrastructure.

For more information, visit maxtransit.org.