Meow-A-Thon 5K and Whisker Walk benefit local cat rescue

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-Mile Whisker Walk will take place Saturday, May 2, at Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road.

The 5K race will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the 1-mile walk at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, a no-kill, cage-free shelter that provides care and adoption services for cats and kittens in the Hoover area.

Participants can enjoy a course featuring a mix of trails, fields and paved surfaces. Awards will be presented to top finishers in the 5K, including overall and age group categories.

Check-in and race-day registration will begin at 7 a.m., with online registration available through the night before the event. Packet pickup will be available in advance at Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue on Old Columbiana Road.

Registration is $25 for the 5K, or $15 for children 10 and younger, and $15 for the 1-mile walk, or $5 for children 10 and younger. Prices increase by $5 on race day. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/KittyKatHavenAndRescue5KMeowAThon.