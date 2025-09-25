Melody Miles 5K to benefit Hoover High School choirs

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover HIgh School Choir

The Hoover High School choir program is organizing a Melody Miles 5K fun run and walk on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the high school.

Along the race route, runners and walkers will be treated to live music from student singers. The race begins at the school at 8 a.m. and end backs at the school. The cost to participate is $35, with the proceeds going to support the choir program, which has more than 180 students in eight choirs.

Participants are encouraged to pick up packets Thursday, Oct. 23, between 5 and 8 p.m. to reduce congestion on race day, but packets can still be picked up on race day as well from 7 to 7:45 a.m.

Runners are asked to register by Oct. 5 to ensure receipt of a T-shirt, but registration will continue through 7:30 a.m. on race day. There will be an after-party following the race, with karaoke, age group awards and a silent auction.

Sponsorships also are available for $150 and $250.

Click here to register for the Melody Miles 5K.