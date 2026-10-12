Melody Miles 5K puts Hoover High choir students along the race route

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover High School

Hoover High School will host the Melody Miles 5K on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8-11 a.m. as a fundraiser for the school's choir program.

The event includes an officially timed 5K and a 1-mile fun run, both beginning and ending at Hoover High School. More than 200 students participate in the school's eight choirs, and student singers will provide live music and encouragement along the race route.

After the races, participants can stay for post-race festivities featuring student performances, awards and a silent auction. The 5K includes chip timing, and participants will receive a race shirt, swag bag and chipped bib. The 1-mile fun run is noncompetitive and includes a race shirt and Melody Miles bracelet.

Registration is $40 plus fees for the 5K and $30 plus fees for the 1-mile fun run. A $25 "Sleep In" option is also available for supporters who want to contribute without participating in the race. Sleep In registrants will receive a race shirt.

Packet pickup will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, from 5-7 p.m. in front of the Hoover High School Performing Arts Center.

For registration and more information, visit runsignup.com.