Megan's Foundation has distributed over $50,000 in first two years

Susann Montgomery-Clark, the mother of a Hoover woman killed by her estranged husband in December 2019, speaks at the Homewood Public Library in Homewood, Alabama, on Monday, May 2, 2022, to introduce a new domestic and intimate partner violence prevention program called Amend Together.

Since the formation of Megan’s Foundation two years ago, the fund, which is now a 501c(3) public charity, has distributed almost $50,000 to schools for age-appropriate healthy relationship programs to prevent relationship violence before it starts.

The foundation was announced on April 2, 2021, after the husband of Megan Montgomery — a former Hoover police officer — pleaded guilty to murder in connection with her death in Mountain Brook. Montgomery's family then created the charitable fund in her memory to fight domestic violence.

Montgomery’s mother, Susann Montgomery-Clark, said there are many excellent nonprofits that respond to domestic violence with counseling and shelter services after someone has been hurt. But the mental health outcomes such as depression and anxiety can be damaging for many years, depending on the level of trauma-informed counseling they receive, Montgomery-Clark said.

"That’s what Megan’s Foundation is trying to change—stop the harm before it starts,” she said.

Dotti Bailey, the retired executive director of Safe House Shelby County and a 20-year veteran in domestic violence services, said this is the first time she has seen a domestic violence prevention presentation like this.

“Megan’s story demonstrates clearly and in a way that is easily understood — domestic violence is preventable and prevention must be a priority,” Bailey said. “The Megan Montgomery Foundation started by Megan’s family fills a critical gap in our community and in our state.”

Healthy relationship education focuses on resolving conflicts without violence, understanding consent, (how to say no, how to accept no), regulating your emotions, respecting others’ opinions, how to break up safely, red flags of a potentially violent partner, how to hold their peers accountable for disrespectful behavior (bystander intervention) and where to get help.

Montgomery-Clark said donors from 28 states have given money, and several have said that if only they had this education in school, it could have avoided the heartache, mental health and trauma issues they suffered for so many years. And their kids could have avoided the pain too, she said.

To date, the following schools have received grants: Samford University, University of West Alabama, Alabama State University, Girl Spring, Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, Restoration Academy, Wallace State Community College, YWCA of Central Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

They each developed programs that are relevant to their specific student bodies. There are many evidence-based healthy relationship education programs available, and most are free. Megan's Foundation gives them the resources they need to hire staff to take the time to research which evidence-based program is best for their student culture, and to deliver it, the foundation said.

For information about grant funding for a school, or to contribute to Megan’s Foundation, please contact meredith@megansfoundation.org or visit megansfoundation.swell.gives.