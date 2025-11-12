Megan Montgomery Foundation to Prevent Domestic Violence names 6 new board members

× Expand Photos courtesy of Megan Montgomery Foundation New board members for the Megan Montgomery Foundation to Prevent Domestic Violence are: top row from left, Abraham Evans III, Amanda Phillips and Cliff Nail, and, bottom row from left, Corey Milner, Denita Bearden and Tim Meehan.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation, a Hoover-based grant-making nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing relationship violence before it starts through healthy relationship education, has announced six new members of its board of directors.

The newly appointed board members include:

Abraham Evans III, assistant director of Greek life at Samford University

Amanda Phillips, clinical social worker/therapist in private practice

Cliff Nail, client advisor at Oakworth Capital Bank

Corey Milner, Realtor at ARC Realty

Denita Bearden, chief administrative officer for the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

Tim Meehan, founder and president of Senior Placement Services

“We’re honored to welcome these six exceptional individuals to our board,” said Meredith Montgomery-Price, executive director of the foundation and Megan Montgomery’s sister. “Each brings valuable expertise and a shared commitment to empowering young people with the skills and knowledge to build healthy, respectful relationships. Their leadership strengthens our capacity to create lasting change in communities across the state.”

These new members join the foundation’s existing board:

Kari Hudson, director of business development and client relations at Purpose Possible

Kelly Morgan, CEO/owner at Grandview Financial Group

Ruth White, retired director of St. Vincent’s emergency department

Susann Montgomery-Clark, founding member and mother of Megan and Meredith

Rod Clark, founding member and stepfather of Megan and Meredith

The Megan Montgomery Foundation was founded by Megan’s mother, sister and stepfather after she was slain on Dec. 1, 2019, by her estranged husband. He is serving a 30-year sentence. They are devoting their lives to fulfill her vision of early intervention of relationship violence, before it escalates. Since its creation, the foundation has awarded $363,000 in grants to nonprofits and educational institutions across Alabama to empower young people with information and skills to recognize unhealthy behaviors and hold their peers accountable before any violence occurs.

For more information on the foundation, to apply for a grant or donate online, visit megansfoundation.org.