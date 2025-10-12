Megan Montgomery Foundation gives out $75,000 in grants

× Expand Photo courtesy of Megan Montgomery Foundation The Megan Montgomery Foundation recently awarded a $3,000 grant to Jefferson State Community College to help expand efforts to prevent relationship violence.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation recently awarded $75,000 in grants to schools and nonprofits across Alabama, advancing the foundation’s mission to stop relationship violence before it starts by investing in healthy relationship education programs.

Jefferson State Community College received $3,000. Guin Robinson, dean of economic development at Jeff State, said in a written statement the college is grateful for the generous grant from the Hoover-based foundation.

“Their investment will allow us to expand prevention education and provide students with practical strategies to recognize unhealthy relationships and seek help when needed,” Robinson said.

Other entities receiving grants were:

Southern Union State Community College ($13,500)

Girls Inc. ($10,000)

Fairfield City Schools ($10,000)

Horizons School in partnership with Disability Right and Resources ($10,000)

Penelope House ($10,000)

Reid State Technical College ($10,000)

Disability Resource Network ($5,000)

University of Alabama Camellia Center ($3,109)

Elle Shaaban-Magaña, executive director of the Camellia Center, said their grant will help the Camellia Center provide monthly education sessions for two student-based peer

education/leadership programs to inform the community about the complex issues of dating/domestic violence, influence positive help-seeking and support bystander intervention workshops in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Meredith Montgomery-Price, executive director of the Megan Montgomery Foundation and sister of Megan Montgomery, said investing in education is the most powerful way to stop relationship violence before it begins.

“These grants ensure that schools and nonprofits across Alabama have the resources to reach young people with life-changing lessons about respect, safety and healthy relationships,” Montgomery-Price said.

Megan Montgomery, who was a Ross Bridge resident, was shot to death at the age of 31 in December 2019 by her estranged husband. Her mother Susann Montgomery-Clark and stepfather, Rod Clark, started the foundation in her honor in 2021.

For more information about the foundation, to apply for a grant, or donate online, visit megansfoundation.org.