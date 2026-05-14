Meet the candidates: Alabama House of Representatives District 48

The Alabama state primaries will be held May 19. For a rundown of all the races impacting Vestavia Hills residents, read our full story on the elections.

Here is a closer look at the candidates for Alabama House of Representatives District 48.

Jim Carns

Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Carns’ campaign page Jim Carns Jim Carns is seeking re-election for the Alabama House of Representatives District 48.

Jim Carns is serving his sixth term in the Alabama House of Representatives representing District 48. A longtime Republican lawmaker and former Jefferson County commissioner, Carns has spent decades in state and local government leadership roles.

Carns graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. His public service career has included time on the Jefferson County Commission, where he served as president pro tempore after being elected commissioner in 2006. Before that, he served in the Alabama House from 1990 to 2006 before returning to the Legislature in 2012.

During his time in Montgomery, Carns has chaired several committees and legislative groups, including the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation, the House Republican Caucus and the Industrial Development and Economic Growth Committee. He currently serves as chairman of the House Commerce and Small Business Committee as well as chairman of the Jefferson County Legislation Committee. He also serves on the Children and Senior Advocacy Committee and the Shelby County Legislation Committee.

Carns has also served on the Alabama Economic Development Board and the board of the World Trade Association. He chaired Alabama’s Welfare Reform Commission and sponsored legislation related to welfare reform, voter identification requirements and the creation of the Alabama Holocaust Commission.

Outside government, Carns is a member of the Woodlawn High School Hall of Fame. He enjoys golf, walking and reading. Carns is married and has three children and six grandchildren.

Lloyd Peeples

Expand Photo courtesy of Lloyd Peeples’ campaign page Lloyd Peeples Lloyd Peeples is running for the Alabama House of Representatives District 48.

Lloyd Peeples is a former federal prosecutor and business owner running for Alabama House District 48. Peeples says his campaign is focused on public safety, strengthening schools and supporting economic growth and small businesses.

An Alabama native, Peeples graduated from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law and began his public service career in 2003 as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Birmingham. During nearly two decades in the office, he handled cases involving public corruption, child exploitation, kidnapping and financial crimes. He also served in leadership roles including deputy chief, civil/criminal health care fraud coordinator and chief of the criminal division.

In addition to his legal career, Peeples has business experience through his family’s manufacturing company, which produced corrugated boxes and employed more than 100 people across six states. He said that experience gave him firsthand knowledge of budgeting, payroll, employee management and the challenges businesses face.

Peeples said his work in both public service and business shaped his views on government, law enforcement and economic policy. His platform includes support for reducing government spending and regulation, cutting taxes, strengthening law enforcement resources and improving workforce-focused education opportunities. He has also emphasized parental involvement in education and support for technical training and skilled trades programs.

Outside of work, Peeples has coached youth football, basketball and soccer and has been active in his children’s activities and sports. He and his wife, Candi, have been married for more than 23 years and have two children.

William Wentowski

Expand Photo courtesy of Alice Claire Photography William Wentowski William Wentowski is running for the Alabama House of Representatives District 48.

William Wentowski is a business owner and lifelong resident of House District 48 running for the Alabama House of Representatives. Wentowski says his campaign is centered on supporting families, strengthening schools, promoting economic opportunity and increasing government accountability.

A third-generation business leader, Wentowski is co-owner of Homewood-based BTS Technologies, where he has worked to help businesses navigate changing technology and economic demands. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in international business from the University of Alabama.

Wentowski has also been active in community service and civic organizations. As past president of the Shades Valley Rotary Club, he helped lead scholarship fundraising efforts supporting students pursuing college and trade school education. Under his leadership, the club funded scholarships and coordinated volunteer projects including food distribution, disaster relief efforts, blood drives and environmental cleanup work.

He said his interest in public service grew out of conversations with families and business owners across the district about issues affecting schools, public safety and the cost of living.

On policy, Wentowski has emphasized support for conservative priorities including strong schools, safe communities, responsible government and economic growth. He has also called for reducing regulations and taxes, strengthening workforce development and increasing transparency around utility rates and government spending. His platform also stresses local control in decision-making and expanded parental involvement in education.

Outside of work and politics, Wentowski enjoys backpacking, woodworking and home brewing. Like his father and grandfather before him, he is also a licensed pilot and certified scuba diver. Wentowski and his wife, Alaina, live in Vestavia Hills with their two daughters.