Meet Hoover City Council candidate Tanveer Patel, Place 1

Name: Tanveer Patel

Position sought: Hoover City Council Place 1

Age: 55

Residence: Cahaba River Estates; lived in Hoover 24 years

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Tech and health tech entrepreneur who built and exited numerous companies such as ConcertCare, ConcertIDC, Bloomifai and CircleSource; currently on board of ConcertIDC

Civic experience: Instrumental in starting angel networking, enabling startup investments statewide, which drives economic growth; co-founded the Red Crescent Clinic, which provides free health care to more than 700 underserved patients yearly; mentor at Alabama Launchpad; leader in Venture Club and Tech Birmingham; served on FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association board

Education: Began college education in India; no formal education in United States

Website/social media: tanveer4hoover.com; Tanveer Patel for Hoover City Council on Facebook; tanveer4hoover on Instagram

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I’m running for office because I care deeply about Hoover’s future. As a longtime resident, grandmother, entrepreneur, student spouse and community leader, I understand the diverse needs of our city. After 24 years in Hoover, I want to ensure Hoover grows wisely and fairly with thoughtful leadership that puts people first. My goal is to make every neighborhood feel heard and valued, and to leave behind a stronger, more unified city for my grandchildren and future generations.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

Hoover’s rapid growth (10% population increase since 2010) is straining infrastructure, schools and public safety. Traffic delays have risen 15%, schools are 8% over capacity, and development is outpacing planning. Hoover needs a bigger revenue base to address these issues. However, we notice that places like the Galleria or Patton Creek are not doing well. We need to revitalize Hoover businesses and increase our revenue base, which also adds good-paying jobs to our economy.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I will champion an initiative to attract businesses and drive economic growth. This would offer incentive packages, including tax abatements (up to 5 years) and workforce training grants ($10,000-$20,000 per business), targeting high-growth sectors like tech and health care. With Hoover’s 2024 revenue of $181 million, adding 100 new businesses could generate $5 million annually and 200+ jobs ($60,000+ salaries). This priority diversifies revenue, reduces vacancies and ensures fiscal stability without tax hikes.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

I believe new housing is coming a bit quickly. While I support growth, our infrastructure needs time to adjust. I support a smarter, more balanced pace — using available tools like Google Traffic heat maps and school capacity dashboards to guide where and when to build. Instead of pausing development, offer incentives for projects that ease traffic, improve drainage or add public spaces — aligning growth with community benefit, not just speed.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

Stormwater control is critical to protecting homes and infrastructure. Hoover must adopt modern engineering and green infrastructure — rain gardens, permeable surfaces, better detention systems. I’d push for annual stormwater audits and explore FEMA or state grants to improve flooding resilience. Community complaints about flooded yards or streets shouldn’t be dismissed. We must listen, act and track progress publicly. I will add this to my transparency portal.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

I envision Hoover as a regional leader in innovation, transparency and inclusiveness. Our schools are strong, crime is low, and businesses are thriving. Residents access city info easily and trust the process. Traffic flows better, and zoning supports diverse, well-planned neighborhoods. Hoover is known for balancing growth with quality of life and being a place where families of all backgrounds can thrive.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

Hoover’s growth demands transparency to maintain trust. My website mockup, Hoover Transparency Platform, showcases a city-backed system for accountability. It features an interactive dashboard with real-time budget, zoning and road work updates. Virtual and in-person forums, monthly briefings and town halls will foster dialogue. As a CEO, I’ve learned leadership is about thinking through challenges and executing solutions. I’ll apply this to empower residents to track progress and shape Hoover’s future.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

Hoover can avoid a property tax increase by launching an Educational Innovation Hub on school campuses. Partnering with universities, tech firms and nonprofits, the hub would offer workforce training, dual enrollment and adult education. This creates new revenue through rentals, sponsorships and grants while preparing students for high-demand careers. It transforms schools into economic engines, attracting investment and talent. This bold, future-focused model strengthens education without burdening taxpayers or draining city reserves.

