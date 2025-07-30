Meet Hoover City Council candidate Liz Lane, Place 3

Expand Blair Ramsey

Name: Liz Lane

Position sought: City Council Place 3

Age: 36

Residence: Ross Bridge area; lived in Hoover eight years

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Artist and owner, Liz Lane Gallery

Civic experience: I use my platform and business to champion causes like environmental protection and arts access. I’ve hosted fundraisers for organizations such as Black Warrior Riverkeeper and GASP, donated art supplies to public schools and helped meet local needs, from holiday giving to summer food security for children in our community.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in apparel design from University of Alabama; minor in liberal arts from the Blount Scholars Program, 2011

Website/social media: lizlane4hcc.com; Liz Lane for Hoover City Council on Instagram and Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I’m running for Hoover City Council to bring care, creativity and inclusion to our city. As a mom, small business owner and artist, I understand the needs of families, entrepreneurs and the arts. I’m passionate about protecting our environment and amplifying underrepresented voices — especially women, small businesses and children with unique learning needs. Hoover has the resources; now we need the courage to lead thoughtfully and invest in what truly matters.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

After witnessing the devastation from flash flooding nationwide — and knowing Hoover’s ongoing runoff issues, I believe water management is our most urgent challenge. We need a holistic approach beyond pipes, including expert input and investment in green infrastructure. Developers must be held accountable for runoff impacts and maintaining detention and retention ponds. The city must also regularly update floodplain maps to reflect our changing climate and ensure community safety.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

If elected, I’ll advocate for water management and champion the arts in Hoover. With 15 years in the arts industry, I’ve seen how arts investment strengthens communities socially and economically. It’s time Hoover invests in its cultural diversity and creative talent. Arts education improves empathy and academic success, reducing discipline issues by 20.7% and boosting writing scores by 13%. Community arts centers also raise property values and lower crime, enhancing quality of life for all.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

It’s not just the pace of new homes, but the type, impact and infrastructure to support them. We must ensure developments don’t strain schools, harm the environment or flood the market, lowering existing home values. Each project should meet real community needs. The city must have enough engineers and inspectors to thoroughly review plans. Most importantly, community input is essential to protect the well-being of Hoover residents and guide responsible growth.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city must take responsibility for stormwater control. It has approved developments without proper oversight. Independent inspectors with minimal city ties are needed. Funds spent on litigation should go toward solutions. Residents expect stormwater management. A multifaceted approach — green infrastructure and incentives for new and existing developments — is essential to address growing water concerns.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

In five years, I hope to shape a Hoover that reflects our residents’ needs — a Hoover that is safe, family-oriented and thriving. We’ll support families, embrace diversity and strengthen community through public art, third spaces and green infrastructure. A public art center will enrich our culture, while smart water management and transparency in finances and communication will build trust. Together, we’ll create a city where connection, support and civic engagement lead to a better quality of life.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

Transparent leadership requires vulnerability — no one has all the answers, and pretending otherwise breeds mistrust. I’ll promote civic engagement through clear communication, accessible agendas, open budget discussions and regular town halls. Residents deserve more opportunities to engage with elected officials. It’s time for Hoover to prioritize action over delay and accountability over avoidance.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

This is a complex issue. While schools often need more funding, we must first examine the existing budget. Developers adding homes should contribute to school support before increasing student populations. I have two children in Hoover public schools — we chose Hoover for its strong education. A property tax increase is one option, but not the only one. The priority is ensuring all our kids have access to the best education possible.

