McWane scientist explores Alabama's Ice Age at Hoover library

× Expand Photo courtesy of McWane Science Center

Hoover Public Library will host "Ice Age in Alabama" on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. in the Fitzgerald Room.

Jun Ebersole, director of collections at McWane Science Center, will introduce attendees to Alabama's Ice Age history and explain why the state is considered one of the nation's most diverse regions for Ice Age fossils.

The program includes a hands-on activity in which participants will use an Ice Age fossil matrix to identify real fossils discovered in Alabama, offering an interactive look at the state's prehistoric past.

Ebersole oversees the second-largest natural history collection in Alabama and has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications in archaeology, paleontology and history. His research has ranged from Homo erectus sites in East Africa to fossil vertebrates in Alabama, and he has named more than 20 new fossil species, including sharks and the duck-billed dinosaur Eotrachodon orientalis.

The free program is open to anyone interested in Alabama's natural history and paleontology.