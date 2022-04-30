MBHS senior named a 2022 Coca-Cola Scholar

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer and Image Arts. Mountain Brook High School senior Jane Grey Battle recently became one of only 150 students in America to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Scholar.

Jane Grey Battle, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, has been named a 2022 Coca-Cola Scholar.

She is one of 150 students nationwide and the only student from the state of Alabama to receive this honor, which comes with a $20,000 scholarship, which was announced in mid-March.

The MBHS staff is “excited and proud” of Battle for being selected as a Coca-Cola Scholar, said Principal Philip Holley in the news release.

“She exemplifies everything that this honor represents – leadership, service, and academics,” Holley said. “Jane Grey is an outstanding student who has had a tremendous impact on Mountain Brook High School during her time here and she represents everything that we believe in.”

One of over 68,000 applicants, Battle was selected as part of a three-stage selection process.

Less than one-quarter of 1% of applicants were chosen to receive the competitive award.

Battle joins the 34th class of Coca-Cola Scholars, who are said to exemplify superior leadership, service and academics, and a family of more than 6,600 alumni nationwide.

No stranger to the spotlight, Battle was named a member of the USA Debate team in August and achieved the ranking of top debater in the state of Alabama.

There are only 12 members of the USA Debate Team, and Battle and her teammates were scheduled to represent America internationally in tournaments hosted by Singapore, Croatia, Germany and Thailand, as well as several Ivy League schools.

In 2018, Battle brought home a national championship in Middle School Public Forum Debate, earning Mountain Brook its first-ever National Speech and Debate Tournament championship title in this division.

According to the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation website, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States and has provided more than $78 million in scholarships over the course of 34 years.

Here are some other Battle’s other achievements at MBHS:

► Captain of MBHS debate team

► 2018 National Middle School Debate Champion

► Three-time champion of the Alabama State Debate Tournament, four-time Alabama District Champion and No. 1 ranked debater in Alabama by the National Speech and Debate Association.

► Alabama District Student of the Year and four-time qualifier to the National Debate Tournament

► Member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National French Honor Society, President of the MBHS chapter of National Debate Honor Society, Academic All-American, AP Scholar with Distinction

► MBHS Wake Forest Book Award for Civic Engagement

► Seal of Biliteracy in French

► President of Heritage Panel Club and Justice Club at MBHS, Member of Interact Club

► Founder of Young Voters for a Better Alabama

► Yale Young Global Scholar

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools, edited by Village Living staff.

