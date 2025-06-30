Maze of Consequences: Maze of Consequences: How 280's tangled lines impact you

U.S. 280’s tangled lines don’t just confuse; they change how you live. What happens when ZIP codes ignore city lines and cities leapfrog across counties? Confusion, yes — but also real-world consequences.

Your 911 call could get rerouted twice

Your tax rate may differ from your neighbor’s

Your address might say “Birmingham,” but your vote counts in Hoover

School zones and trash pickup can shift with new developments

Police or fire response depends on your side of the street

You might owe Birmingham’s 1% occupational tax — or not