Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to feature former Hoover mayor as speaker

The 43rd annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will take place Tuesday, May 12, from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Galleria Circle.

Hosted by the Hoover Beautification Board, the event will feature former Hoover Mayor and Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos as the keynote speaker. Petelos served as Hoover’s mayor from 2004 to 2011 and as Jefferson County manager from 2011 to 2021.

The breakfast is a longstanding tradition that brings together city officials, business leaders, faith leaders and residents for a morning focused on reflection, prayer and community unity.

Tickets are $50 and are nearly sold out. For more information, contact the Hoover Library Theatre at 205-444-7888.