Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy to be celebrated this month around Birmingham

Photo by Dick DeMarsico; New York World-Telegram via Creative Commons. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose life will be celebrated with events on and around the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 20.

The late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. made a lasting impact on Birmingham, where some of the most dramatic events of the civil rights movement occurred in the 1960s.

King, born Jan. 15, 1929, will be remembered in the Magic City on the occasion of his birthday with several events.

They will take place on and around the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 20.

MLK DAY 5K DRUM RUN

This annual 5K will be held in the Historic 4th Avenue District downtown on Saturday, Jan. 18. The event will take place from 7-11 a.m., and the 5K will start at 8 a.m.

Race organizers seek to draw a diverse mix of participants from a variety of demographics to celebrate the holiday with fitness and fellowship, according to the event website.

Drum lines from metro area schools will line up along the race course to keep the beat for runners and walkers. Other activities include a warm up, live music, professional timing, sponsor booths and a post-race party.

For registration, go to mlkday5kbham.com.

UAB MLK DAY OF SERVICE

UAB students, staff and faculty will join other volunteers from the area to carry out service projects at several locations in Birmingham on Jan. 20.

Registration will take place in the Campus Recreation Center at 1513 University Blvd. beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, and volunteers will work at their assigned service sites from 1-4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the UAB Leadership and Service Council and local nonprofit Hands on Birmingham. The goal is to “empower and strengthen” the community and to move Birmingham closer to King’s oft-quoted vision of a “beloved community,” according to the event website.

For details, go to uab.edu/students/involvement and click on “Events.”

2020 MLK UNITY BREAKFAST

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast — hosted by the Community Affairs Committee of Birmingham — will take place at the BJCC East Ballroom on Jan. 20, from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

The Unity Breakfast is described as Birmingham’s largest forum to celebrate its legacy of racial reconciliation, educate today’s youth and nurture a vision for communities without poverty.

The breakfast serves as a support event for the annual MLK Scholarship Essay program for area high-school students.

To register, find “Community Affairs Committee Birmingham” on Facebook.