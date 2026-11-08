Market Noel coming to Finley Center in November

× Expand Staff photo. Guests shop at the Junior League of Birmingham’s annual Market Noel event at the Finley Center in 2022.

The Junior League of Birmingham is gearing up to host Market Noel Nov. 18-21 at the Finley Center in Hoover.

“People may come to Market Noel because it gets them ready for the holidays,” said Shanika Gibson, president of the Junior League of Birmingham. “They may come because they are discovering new vendors. Maybe it is part of their holiday tradition with friends, and we love all of that. But every person who walks through those doors is also making an investment in Birmingham.”

Gibson said every ticket purchased matters.

“What makes Market Noel different is what happens because you came,” Gibson said. “That is what we mean when we say, ‘Shop the Magic.’ The magic isn’t just what happens inside the doors of Market Noel or during those 12 days of Shop, Save and Share [a JLB fundraiser], the magic happens because our community chooses to participate. Every time someone chooses to participate, the impact gets a little deeper, our reach gets a little wider, and Birmingham gets a little stronger. We are truly grateful to Regions Bank for being our 2026 Market Noel presenting sponsor.”

Event organizers estimate about 5,000 people will attend this year’s event.

The lineup includes:

Preview Noel — Nov. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m. An evening dedicated to community, celebration and the spirit of giving. This event features silent auction bidding alongside complimentary cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Festive cocktail attire is suggested.

Seasonal Social — Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. This event features a curated evening of style, community and celebration. The highlight is a premier fashion show where members of the Junior League of Birmingham will take the runway showcasing items from the Market Noel vendors. Tickets include access to the runway show and a selection of light bites. A cash bar will be available for cocktails and refreshments. Festive cocktail attire suggested.

Sweat, Sip and Shop — Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m. This event features a workout that ends with a toast. A ticket to this event unlocks full access to the event, beginning with a dynamic 45-minute bodyweight workout led by a True40 instructor. After the workout, guests are invited to mingle and shop with a complimentary glass of “bubbles” to enjoy a shopping experience.

Brunch with the Big Guy — Nov. 21, 9-11 a.m. This event allows guests to enjoy a brunch spread and a personal visit from Santa Claus. A ticket to this event includes a full brunch and a professional digital photo with Santa.

All proceeds from the various events with Market Noel go back into 20 community projects, sponsored by the Junior League of Birmingham.

“We are passionate about building partnerships for a better Birmingham, and this event is one of the ways that keeps our mission going,” a representative with the event said.

For more information about tickets or the event lineup, visit marketnoel.net.

Market Noel

Where: Finley Center at the Hoover Met Complex, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover

Finley Center at the Hoover Met Complex, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover When: Nov. 18-21

Special events