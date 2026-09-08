Make-A-Wish Alabama golf tournament returns to Greystone Oct. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish Alabama

Make-A-Wish Alabama will hold its annual Putt Wishes First Golf Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Greystone Golf & Country Club's Founders Course in Hoover.

Registration and other activities will begin at noon, followed by an afternoon of golf. The fundraiser also will include a silent auction.

Proceeds will support Make-A-Wish Alabama's work granting wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization said more than 210 children across Alabama are currently waiting for wishes.

"Putt Wishes First is a wonderful reminder that making a difference can start with something as simple as gathering together for a great day," said Heather Feathers, a Make-A-Wish Alabama board member and Greystone Golf & Country Club member. "When our community comes together for this event, we're not only supporting Make-A-Wish, we're helping give children and their families something to look forward to during an incredibly difficult time."

Teams for the tournament went on sale Sept. 8. The event is supported by Make-A-Wish Alabama board members, regional advisory council members, volunteers, sponsors and community partners.

Make-A-Wish Alabama has granted more than 2,000 wishes to children across all 67 Alabama counties since the chapter was founded.

For tournament details and registration, visit puttwishesfirst.org or contact Jodie James at jjames@alabama.wish.org. More information about Make-A-Wish Alabama is available at alabama.wish.org.