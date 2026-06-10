Low-cost ways to enjoy summer close to home

× Expand Staff photo The splash pad at the Hoover Met Complex near Stadium Trace Parkway is free to access and open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is one of eight affordable summer activities highlighted this season for Hoover families looking to stay close to home.

Summer in Hoover offers plenty of ways to stay active, cool off and enjoy time with family without spending a fortune or leaving town. One of Hoover’s biggest strengths is its variety. From scenic hiking trails and splash pads to public parks, lakes and community spaces, it’s easy to build a fun weekend close to home.

Whether you’re looking for a low-cost outing with the kids, an evening walk after dinner or a simple way to enjoy the hot summer days, Hoover has something for nearly every age and interest. These activities are affordable, easy to access and available throughout most of the summer season.

HIKE THE TRAILS AT MOSS ROCK PRESERVE

Expand Moss Rock Preserve off Preserve Parkway offers shaded hiking trails, rock formations and creeks at no cost, with trail options ranging from easy walking paths to more rugged terrain. The preserve is free to enter and open daily, with parking available near the main trailheads.

Moss Rock Preserve is one of the best outdoor destinations in the Hoover area, offering beautiful scenery, shaded hiking trails, rock formations and creeks without requiring a long drive or expensive fees. It feels like a true getaway while still being close to home. Visitors can choose easier walking trails or more rugged hiking sections depending on experience level. Located off Preserve Parkway in Hoover, the preserve is free to enter and open daily. Wear sturdy shoes, bring a water bottle, and plan to visit in the morning or evening during hotter weeks. Parking is available near the main trailheads. Find trail maps and details at hooveralabama.gov/214/Moss-Rock-Preserve.

COOL OFF AT THE HOOVER MET COMPLEX SPLASH PAD

Expand Staff photo The splash pad at the Hoover Met Complex near Stadium Trace Parkway is free to access and open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is one of eight affordable summer activities highlighted this season for Hoover families looking to stay close to home.

For families with younger children, the splash pad at the Hoover Met Complex is one of the easiest ways to beat the summer heat. It combines active play with affordability and convenience. Kids can run through water features while parents relax nearby, making it a good low-stress outing during school break. Located at the Hoover Met Complex near Stadium Trace Parkway, the splash pad is free to access and open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring towels, sunscreen, water shoes and extra clothes for the ride home. Find details at hoovermetcomplex.com/explore-play.

WALK OR BIKE AT THE PRESERVE

The Preserve is a favorite local spot for evening walks, bike rides and slow summer strolls, offering sidewalks, green spaces and a scenic neighborhood setting. It is accessible and peaceful, and it works for families, couples and solo walkers alike. Bring bikes, strollers or comfortable shoes, and enjoy a casual outing without needing tickets or reservations. Located off Alabama 150 in Hoover, The Preserve includes parks and common areas that are open to the public. Early mornings and sunset hours are especially pleasant during the summer. Parking is available in designated community spaces and nearby public areas. Find details at hooverpreserve.com.

SPEND AN AFTERNOON AT VETERANS PARK

Veterans Park is one of Hoover’s most versatile public spaces. Families can enjoy playgrounds and open grass areas, while walkers and runners can use the paved paths throughout the park. Sports fields and shaded seating areas make it easy to stay awhile without needing a structured plan. Located along Valleydale Road, the park is free to enter and has ample parking. Bring water bottles, sunscreen, and maybe a frisbee or soccer ball for extra entertainment. It’s especially popular in the evenings after temperatures cool down and youth sports activities begin. Find park details and recreation information at hooveralabama.gov/1239/Recreation.

EXPLORE HOOVER PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Hoover Public Library is one of the best low-cost summer destinations, offering air-conditioned activities, summer reading programs and quiet indoor space during Alabama’s hottest months. It combines education, entertainment and community programming in one location. Families can attend children’s activities, teens can find books and study space, and adults can browse or use free Wi-Fi. Located on Municipal Drive near city hall, the library is free to visit. Some summer programs may require registration, so check the library calendar online before attending. It’s a great backup plan for rainy or extremely hot afternoons. Check the calendar and plan your visit at hooverlibrary.org.

FISH OR PICNIC AT ALDRIDGE GARDENS

Aldridge Gardens is one of Hoover’s most relaxing summer spots, with walking paths, lake views, and shaded picnic areas that feel peaceful and scenic while remaining affordable and easy to access. Visitors can walk around the lake, photograph flowers or enjoy a simple picnic under the trees. Located on Lorna Road, Aldridge Gardens is free to enter during regular hours. Bring bug spray, comfortable shoes and water if you plan to stay outside for long. Early mornings and evenings are ideal for cooler temperatures and quieter visits during peak summer heat. Plan your visit at aldridgegardens.com.

CLIMB AND PLAY AT FINLEY CENTER AT THE HOOVER MET COMPLEX

Expand The Finley Center at the Hoover Met Complex offers a climbing wall, open recreation areas and a walking track as an indoor alternative during Alabama’s hottest summer days. Public access hours and activity schedules are available on the Hoover Met’s website.

The Finley Center gives families an indoor escape from Alabama heat while still keeping kids active, with a climbing wall, open recreation areas, a walking track and a family-friendly atmosphere. On especially hot or rainy days, it’s one of the easiest ways to burn energy without staying outside for hours. Located at the Hoover Met Complex off Stadium Trace Parkway, the facility regularly offers public access hours and affordable activities throughout the summer. Before visiting, check the Hoover Met Complex schedule online for open climbing times and activity availability. Bring athletic shoes and comfortable clothes, and expect low-cost admission depending on the activity. Check the schedule and find details at hoovermetcomplex.com/finley-center.

GRAB ICE CREAM AND STROLL THROUGH ROSS BRIDGE

Ross Bridge is a great place for a low-key summer evening, combining walkable scenery with dessert stops and neighborhood charm. Families can grab ice cream or a sweet treat and take a walk around the sidewalks and green spaces as the sun goes down. Located in western Hoover near Ross Bridge Parkway, the area is easy to explore on foot. Costs vary depending on what you purchase, making it flexible for different budgets. Visit in the evening for cooler temperatures and a lively atmosphere. Explore the area at rossbridge.com.