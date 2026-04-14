Louisiana native stirs the pot for Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hope for Autumn Foundation. Louisiana native John Hein, left, prepares the food for the Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil Louisiana native John Hein, left, heads up the team that prepares the food for the Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community each year.

As a Louisiana native and lifelong crawfish connoisseur, John Hein won’t even venture a guess about how many crawfish he’s boiled through the years.

“Goodness,” he says, laughing at the enormity of the question. “I couldn’t even give you a ballpark number.”

What Hein does know is it would be measured in tons — and he’ll be boiling 2½ more tons for this year’s 18th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Bowl. The event, which is set for 3-9 p.m. on April 25 at Ross Bridge on the Green, will benefit the Hope for Autumn Foundation, which provides support to families facing childhood cancer.

“I was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, and my mother was born in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana., the self-imposed crawfish capital of the world,” said Hein, a Hurricane Katrina survivor who relocated to Hoover more than two decades ago. “Crawfish were about all we ate.”

The Hope for Autumn Foundation was partially the brainchild of Amanda Knerr and was named for a young cancer victim named Autumn. It started as a backyard crawfish boil in 2006. But when Knerr moved to Birmingham in the early 2010s, her own daughter, Emily, was fighting a battle against ovarian cancer.

That’s when the true foundation was born.

“Autumn is a time of things dying off,” Knerr said. “But it’s also a time when things are turning gold, and when Emily was in the hospital, she wrote a book about things turning gold. I knew then I wanted to do something.”

Enter Hein, the crawfish master.

As one of several money-raising events held by the Hope for Autumn Foundation each year, the crawfish boil has helped thousands of families with not only medical expenses but the kind of logistical expenses that insurance doesn’t touch.

From helping two to three families a year, the boil and other charitable events have expanded to helping two to three families per week.

“We started out boiling about 400 to 500 pounds of crawfish a year, and even then, my hands were sore when I was done because I just didn’t have the equipment I needed,” said Hein, who drives for UPS. “I have a nephew that really jumped in and started to help the organization 10 years ago. He knew a bunch of people and they helped construct more pots. We started adding on.”

This year’s goal: 5,000 pounds.

“We’ll go on a Thursday, rent a truck, use foam boards to insulate the crawfish and ice them down as we go,” Hein said. “We found a mom-and-pop dealer in Louisiana, and they are more than happy to help us. They’ll be as fresh as you can get in this part of the world.”

Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children ages 5 to 12. That includes all the crawfish you can eat, plus hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixings. Pepsi products will be available, along with a full afternoon of kids’ activities, including bounce houses, balloon animals, hula hoops and face painting. There will also be live music by Pioneer Chicken Stand and The Divines.

Hein might be the chef behind the glorious Cajun tastes and smells, but he’s quick to point out it’s not his show.

“I have family members and friends help out and even local high schoolers who get their service points by helping us,” Hein said. “As for me, I’m just trying to bring some of the festive attitude of Louisiana here for a good cause.

“We’re doing God’s work — helping people who can’t help themselves.”

To purchase tickets for the Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil, visit hopeforautumnfoundation.org. The site also contains information on the foundation’s mission and other benefits and ways to donate throughout the year.