2025 Veterans Day events in Hoover and metro area

Alabama and the Birmingham-Hoover metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.

Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events in Hoover and the metro area:

Hoover Salute To Service Ceremony

When: Friday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

Details: The city’s official ceremony to honor all veterans of the U.S. armed services; will include recognition of the 2025 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Freedom Award winner and nominees, a flag-lowering ceremony, music by the Hoover High School jazz band and a light breakfast by Biscuit Belly. Retired Army Maj. Gen. David Burford is scheduled as master of ceremonies.

Veterans Day Celebration & Family Fun Day

When: Sunday, Nov. 9, 1-5 p.m.

Where: 613 Sanders Road, Hoover

Details: Hosted by the SFH Roadshow, this free family-friendly event includes food, activities and a tribute to veterans. Proceeds benefit the Dude in the Jeep]Foundation.

New Directions Veterans Choir performance

When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover

Details: This acclaimed a cappella group, founded by a former U.S. Marine, features veterans performing soul, gospel, pop and doo-wop.

METRO AREA EVENTS

UAB Veterans Day 5K

When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.

Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham

Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.

War On The Green Golf Tournament

When: Monday, Nov. 10

Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley

Details: The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.

National Veterans Day Parade