2025 Veterans Day events in Hoover and metro area

Photo by Ron Burkett
Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-28
Members of the Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment of the Marine Corps League re-enact the flag raising at Iwo Jima during the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Alabama and the Birmingham-Hoover metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.
Here’s a list of some of the Veterans Day events in Hoover and the metro area:
Hoover Salute To Service Ceremony
- When: Friday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway
- Details: The city’s official ceremony to honor all veterans of the U.S. armed services; will include recognition of the 2025 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Freedom Award winner and nominees, a flag-lowering ceremony, music by the Hoover High School jazz band and a light breakfast by Biscuit Belly. Retired Army Maj. Gen. David Burford is scheduled as master of ceremonies.
Veterans Day Celebration & Family Fun Day
- When: Sunday, Nov. 9, 1-5 p.m.
- Where: 613 Sanders Road, Hoover
- Details: Hosted by the SFH Roadshow, this free family-friendly event includes food, activities and a tribute to veterans. Proceeds benefit the Dude in the Jeep]Foundation.
New Directions Veterans Choir performance
- When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m.
- Where: The Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover
- Details: This acclaimed a cappella group, founded by a former U.S. Marine, features veterans performing soul, gospel, pop and doo-wop.
METRO AREA EVENTS
UAB Veterans Day 5K
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
- Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham
- Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.
War On The Green Golf Tournament
- When: Monday, Nov. 10
- Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley
- Details: The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.
National Veterans Day Parade
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 11,1-4:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Birmingham
- Details: The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.