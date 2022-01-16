LifeSouth to hold blood drive Jan. 17 at Hoover Rec Center to curtail shortage

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media LifeSouth Blood Drive A woman enters a LifeSouth Community Blood Centers blood drive at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, Alabama, on March 30, 2020. LifeSouth is holding another blood drive at the Hoover Recreation Center on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is holding a blood drive at the Hoover Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 17) to help address a blood shortage.

The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blood centers across the nation and in Alabama are experiencing unprecedented declines in blood donation, leading to a significantly impacted blood supply, according to LifeSouth.

Blood supplies have been low for months, and all blood types are needed, the organization said.

Through Monday, Jan. 17, LifeSouth is offering people who donate blood a $20 electronic gift card that is good at many retailers and restaurants.

The resurgence of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant is causing blood drive cancellations, staffing challenges and misinformation about who is eligible to donate, increasing the seriousness of the shortage, LifeSouth officials said.

“Blood donors are needed every day to make sure blood is available immediately when it is needed, and a significant decrease means the care of patients can be affected,” said JD Pettyjohn, LifeSouth’s chief operating officer. “It is imperative to maintain a stable blood supply to ensure blood is available to help patients in need.”

A single blood donation can save three lives, according to LifeSouth. LifeSouth is a nonprofit blood bank that donates blood to more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, including UAB Hospital, Children's of Alabama and the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

People can donate even after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or a flu vaccination, the organization said.

In addition to the electronic gift card, LifeSouth is offering donors refreshments and a mini-physical that includes checks of cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure.

The Hoover Rec Center is at 600 Municipal Drive. Face masks are encouraged. To register for Monday’s blood drive, use the QR code below: