Classic Dickens tale comes to Hoover Library Theatre with ‘Great Expectations’

The Acting Company’s National Tour will present Great Expectations at the Hoover Library Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 27-28, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. as part of The Library Theatre’s 2025-2026 season.

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ novel by Nikki Massoud and directed by Devin Brain, the production follows the journey of Pip, a working-class orphan whose life is transformed by unexpected fortune and opportunity. The adaptation blends humor, drama and romance while exploring themes of reinvention, ambition and identity. Audiences can expect a fast-paced and engaging performance featuring memorable characters, from escaped prisoners and eccentric elites to a sharp-witted young heiress.

Performances will be held on the Theatre Level at Hoover Public Library. Tickets are $40 per show and went on sale Sept. 16. Tickets can be purchased at thelibrarytheatre.com.