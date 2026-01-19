Classic Dickens tale comes to Hoover Library Theatre with ‘Great Expectations’

× Expand Image courtesy of The Library Theatre

The Acting Company’s National Tour will present Great Expectations at the Hoover Library Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 27-28, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. as part of The Library Theatre’s 2025-2026 season.

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ novel by Nikki Massoud and directed by Devin Brain, the production follows the journey of Pip, a working-class orphan whose life is transformed by unexpected fortune and opportunity. The adaptation blends humor, drama and romance while exploring themes of reinvention, ambition and identity. Audiences can expect a fast-paced and engaging performance featuring memorable characters, from escaped prisoners and eccentric elites to a sharp-witted young heiress.

Performances will be held on the Theatre Level at Hoover Public Library. Tickets are $40 per show and went on sale Sept. 16. Tickets can be purchased at thelibrarytheatre.com.