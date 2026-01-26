Library program offers guidance on navigating dementia-related conversations

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Hoover Public Library will host Dementia Conversations on Tuesday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Friends Meeting Room. The program is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and is designed to support caregivers and family members of individuals living with dementia.

During the session, participants will learn practical tips and strategies for having challenging yet important conversations about topics such as driving, visiting the doctor, and planning for legal and financial matters. The discussion aims to help caregivers feel more confident and prepared when addressing sensitive issues that often arise as dementia progresses.

The program is open to the public and offers an opportunity to gain insight, ask questions and connect with others facing similar situations.