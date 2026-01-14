Library program highlights women’s stories of resilience amid homelessness

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Hoover Public Library will host “There Is Beauty in Every Story: Hope Within Homelessness” on Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library plaza.

The program centers on a project that pairs recorded interviews with women who have experienced homelessness with portrait art, honoring their resilience while working to reduce stigma. Attendees will hear from speakers and view portraits of five women whose personal stories reflect strength, perseverance and humanity in the face of adversity.

Organizers hope the evening will foster greater understanding of the challenges surrounding homelessness — particularly among women — and spark meaningful conversation within the community. The event is designed not only to inform, but also to encourage empathy, connection and a deeper awareness of an issue affecting Birmingham and beyond.