Library program highlights warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library

The Hoover Public Library will host “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” on Tuesday, May 5, from 4-5 p.m. in the Friends Meeting Room.

The program will cover common symptoms of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, including changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Attendees will also learn how to approach conversations about memory concerns and the benefits of early diagnosis.

Additional topics will include the differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages of the disease, risk factors and current research and treatments, along with available resources from the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event is free and open to the public.