Library program focuses on personal growth and goal-setting for the new year

Community members are invited to attend “2026: Lead Yourself Into a Great New Year” on Thursday, Jan. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hoover Public Library. The program will take place in the Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms.

Pastor, inspirational speaker, executive coach and counselor George Whitlock III will lead the session, offering techniques and strategies focused on self-improvement and intentional goal-setting for the year ahead.

The class is designed to encourage reflection, clarity and forward momentum as participants consider how to make 2026 their best year yet.