Learn how to ace a job interview at Hoover library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

The Hoover Public Library will host "Career Kickstart: Ace Your Job Interview" on Monday, Aug. 17, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Fitzgerald and Shakespeare rooms.

Ranielle Blackmon, an HR professional and owner of Dynamic Solutions Career Consulting, will lead the program and teach participants what they need to know about navigating job interviews.

The session is part of the library's Career Kickstart programming and is designed to help job seekers prepare for the interview process.