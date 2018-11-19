Leadership Hoover announces 2018-19 class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover. The 2018-19 Leadership Hoover class includes, front row from left: Martin Weinberg, Ruth Cole, Kenya Bledsoe, David Bannister, Dr. Jamie Bell, April Stone, Diana Knight, Bevlin Tomlin, Mesha Dacus and Chastity Stevenson Westry. Second row from left: Clay Farrington, Tremele Perry, Whitney Culpepper, Brian Ethridge, Lt. Keith Czeskleba, Greg Knighton, Michael Weber, Noel Carden and Emilio Cerice. Third row from left: Jessica Payne, Thomas Jackson, Scott Lazore, Rod Evans, James Bottom, Jason Gaston, Kyle Puchta, Jason Dearing and Bryan Pate. Fourth row from left: Jason Cerniglia, Darrell Powell, Mark Vines, Brian Sparks, Jason Williams and Jason DeLuca. Not pictured is Brandon Etheredge.

The second class of Leadership Hoover includes 35 people representing numerous sectors of the community, from government, churches and nonprofits to a variety of small, medium and large businesses.

Those in the business sector come from an array of industries, such as insurance, law, banking, health care, engineering, real estate, hospitality, accounting and technology.

The class began its work in September with a two-day team-building and leadership retreat and will follow up each month learning more about various aspects of the city, said Lori Leonard, the organization’s executive director.

In October, they focused on public safety, visiting the city jail, several fire stations, the 911 communications center and the National Computer Forensics Institute at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

In November, they learned about nonprofits and visited numerous places that contribute to Hoover’s quality of life, including Aldridge Gardens, the Hoover Historical Society’s folklore center in Bluff Park, the food bank and clothes closet at Green Valley Baptist Church, Hoover Public Library, Hoover Recreation Center and Hoover Senior Center, Leonard said.

In the coming months, the class will delve into education, economic development, business development, government and health care. The class also will divide into five groups to tackle projects aimed at moving the city forward.

Members of the 2018-19 Leadership Hoover class include:

► David Bannister, salesman, wepanow.com;

► Dr. Jamie Bell, physician, Birmingham VA Medical Center;

► Kenya Bledsoe, interim executive director, College Admissions Made Possible;

► James Bottom, vice president, Security Engineers Inc.;

► Noel Carden, vice president and chief actuary, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama;

► Emilio Cerice, senior vice president for corporate real estate, Regions Bank;

► Jason Cerniglia, owner, Hoover Fitness;

► Ruth Cole, treasurer, Hoover Public Library Board;

► Whitney Culpepper, owner and pharmacist, Hoover Hometown Pharmacy;

► Lt. Keith Czeskleba, Hoover Fire Department;

► Mesha Dacus, assistant director of human resources, city of Hoover;

► Jason Dearing, senior associate and treasurer, Krebs Engineering;

► Jason DeLuca, general manager, Hilton Garden Inn & Home2 Suites by Hilton in downtown Birmingham;

► Brandon Etheredge, assistant fire chief, Hoover Fire Department;

► Brian Ethridge, executive vice president, Bryant Bank;

► Rod Evans, attorney, Wallace Jordan Ratliff & Brandt;

► Clay Farrington, executive pastor, Riverchase United Methodist Church;

► Jason Gaston, coordinator of public/media relations, Hoover City Schools;

► Thomas Jackson, owner, PreNeed Solutions;

► Diana Knight, partner and member, Sovereign CPA Group;

► Greg Knighton, economic developer, city of Hoover;

► Scott Lazore, Hoover branch manager, Iberia Bank;

► Bryan Pate, managing member, InSite Engineering;

► Jessica Payne, vice president, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.;

► Tremele Perry, managing attorney, Perry Law;

► Darrell Powell, youth and family minister, Hoover Church of Christ;

► Kyle Puchta, vice president for incident response/corporate security, Regions;

► Brian Sparks, manager, Ingram & Associates;

► April Stone, executive director, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce;

► Bevin Tomlin, community development manager, Alabama Power;

► Mark Vines, corporate recruiter, McLeod Software;

► Michael Weber, president, Weber Mortgage;

► Martin Weinberg, owner, Martin Weinberg Law Office;

► Chastity Stevenson Westry, senior director of sales, Pepsico/Frito Lay;

► Jason Williams, executive director, Aspire Movement.

Each class member was nominated by someone from the original Leadership Hoover class and paid $900 to participate in the nine-month experience, Leonard said.