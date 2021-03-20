Leadership changes in Hoover Police Department

× 1 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department. Retired Hoover police Capt. Harry Long × 2 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department. Retired Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector × 3 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department. Jehad Al-Dakka × 4 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department. Lt. Kenny Fountain × 5 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department. Capt. Scott McDonald × 6 of 6 Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department. Capt. Keith Czeskleba Prev Next

The Hoover Police Department in March announced major changes in high-ranking personnel.

Two of the four captains in the department — Harry Long and Gregg Rector — retired effective Monday, March 1, with a combined 67 years with Hoover police.

And the department’s executive officer for the last 13 years, Jehad Al-Dakka, left the Police Department to serve as the city’s director of special projects.

Long has been with the Hoover Police Department since 1984. He was promoted through the ranks and named captain of the administrative bureau in 2015 and ended as commander over the patrol/operations bureau.

Rector joined Hoover police in 1989. He, too, was promoted through the ranks and named captain over the patrol/operations bureau in 2005 and finished as commander of the investigative services bureau.

Capt. Norman McDuffie, who has been commander of support services, switched jobs to lead the investigations bureau, while Lt. Keith Czeskleba has been promoted to captain over the patrol/operations bureau, and Lt. Scott McDonald has been promoted to captain over the administrative bureau.

Al-Dakka, who has overseen the day-to-day operations of the chief’s office, has been with the Hoover Police Department 18 years in total. Before that, he spent six years with the Birmingham Police Department and 11 years as a civil engineer. He obtained an engineering degree from the University of Alabama in 1986.

City Administrator Allan Rice said city officials knew Al-Dakka’s background as an engineer and how he has been a stalwart member of the Police Department command staff and felt he would be a good fit for the new position of director of special projects.

Al-Dakka will oversee city facilities, new construction, remodeling projects, the rollout of 5G technology across the city and other management initiatives, Rice said.

Police Lt. Kenny Fountain has been promoted to take Al-Dakka’s position as executive officer. Fountain has 24 years with the Hoover Police Department and most recently served as a lieutenant in the patrol division.