Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue to hold 2025 Katztoberfest Thursday, Oct. 23

× Expand Photo from Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue Facebook page Kittens up for adoption through Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue in Hoover, Alabama.

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center in Hoover is holding its annual Katztoberfest event Thursday night, Oct. 23, at Cahaba Brewing Co.

The fundraiser is slated to run from 5 to 9 p.m. and include live music, beer, food, games, raffles and a silent auction.

Music is to be provided by Finding North from 5 to 7 p.m. and Geni Skendo from 7 to 9 p.m.

At least 30 vendors are signed up to participate, including Hats for Cats, Shannon Veitch Art, Birmingham Animal Hospital + Resort, Daisybabe Pottery, Purrfectly Crafted, Sew Snarky Designs, Crochet Whimsy, Vero the traveling artist, Khemistry Kandle Co. and ur local hookr.

Admission is free.The Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue center is a no-kill, cage-free cat shelter at 3432 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover. For more information, visit kittykathavenrescue.org.