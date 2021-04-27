Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon returns as spring race for 2021

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Runners participate in the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021.

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center in Hoover is bringing back its 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-mile Whisker Walk/Run as a spring event again this year on May 15.

Last year’s run and walk had to be postponed until October because of COVID-19.

The event will be held at Veterans Park located at 4800 Valleydale Road in Hoover. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K Meow-A-Thon is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.. Following that will be the 1-mile Whisker Walk/Run at 10:30 a.m. Awards will be given out for the male and female finishers in the 5K, plus the top three male and female finishers in various age groups.

The entry fee for the 5K Meow-A-Thon is $25, or $15 for children 10 and younger, through May 14. On race day, the price jumps $5 to $30, or $20 for children 10 and younger.

The entry fee for the 1-mile Whisker Walk/Run is $15, or $5 for children 10 and younger, through May 14. Again, on race day, the price jumps $5 to $20, or $10 for children 10 and younger.

People can register for the run and walk at runsignup.com/meowathon. Packet pickup and in-person registration will be at the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center at 3432 Old Columbiana Road on Friday, May 14, from 1 to 6 p.m. and at Veterans Park on race day, beginning at 8 a.m.

The race will be held rain or shine. For people who don’t want to run or walk but would like a race T-shirt can order one from the race registration website by clicking on the “more” tab and “store” link, but shirts will be available for pickup only at the haven or at the race (no shipping).

Last year’s 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-mile Whisker Walk/Run drew roughly 120 participants and netted about $6,500 for the shelter, Executive Director Rita Bowman said.

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue is a no-kill, cage-free shelter for cats and kittens. The center has placed more than 1,000 cats in homes over the past two years and cares for others in-house with the help of numerous volunteers and donors. For more information about the center, go to kittykathavenrescue.org.